One detained for threatening minister Atul Bora

GUWAHATI, Nov 16: One person has been detained for allegedly threatening state agriculture minister

Atul Bora on social media, director general of police, Gyanendra Pratap Singh said on Thursday.

The criminal investigation department (CID) of AssampPolice had on Tuesday filed a case and initiated a

probe over Bora receiving a threat to his life on social media.

Singh said that a 31-year-old youth from Bamun Moran village in Gaurisagar of Sivasagar district has

been picked up for his Facebook post, which allegedly threatened the agriculture minister of the state.

“The detention is based on substantial evidence,” he said in a post of X.

Bora is also the president of Asom Gana Parishad, an ally of the ruling BJP-led coalition government in

the state.

Earlier, a person, claiming to be a part of the banned ULFA, made a purported threat of a bomb in Bora’s

quarter in the comment section of the Facebook page of a local news portal.

“No such threat would be acceptable against elected representatives as it threatens the democratic

polity,” the DGP had said. (PTI)