One more person has been detained in Barpeta in connection with the Hatigaon murder case

August 4, 2023: In connection with the recent murder of a retired engineer in Guwahati’s Hatigaon neighborhood, Assam police have nabbed one more person. Abu Sattar, the inmate, was captured in the Barpeta district’s Mandi village. He was detained for interrogation.

The fifth defendant in the case has not yet been apprehended, according to Guwahati Commissioner of Police Diganta Barah, who spoke earlier yesterday.“He is the person behind all the planning. We have identified him as a relative of the victim Javed Ali Ahmed,” the top cop said. However, as Barah claimed, it is unknown if the most recent prisoner is actually the murder’s mastermind.

The police have detained four people so far in relation to the homicide. The three people who were detained have been named as Darog Ali, Mahibul Islam, and Nur Mohammad alias Hasu. They were all apprehended in the Baghbor neighborhood of the Barpeta district.

In the district’s Tetelirtal neighborhood, ‘Boga’, another person was taken into custody.

Sources claim that the police initially detained Darog Ali on the basis of reliable information. He provided the identities of three more people when questioned, which resulted in their arrests.

The case concerns the murder of a retired engineer named Javed Ali Ahmed at Friends Path in the Hatigaon neighborhood of Guwahati. In the early hours of July 27, 2023, he was ambushed and killed while en route to the mosque.

The locals were in stunned as the terrible attack occurred around 100 meters from Haitgaon Police Station.

According to sources, Ahmed was killed after being struck with an iron rod. At the crime scene, the rod was also discovered.

Despite the Hatigaon Police Station being nearby, the attackers managed to carry out the attack quickly and flee the scene before any emergency assistance could be rendered. Soon after the incident, the police were informed, and a team sped over to the scene to start an investigation.

Additionally, two guys can be seen following the victim into the road where the attack occurred on a CCTV recording that was found. The males in the video were assumed to be the alleged assassins.