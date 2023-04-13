24 C
One Tested Covid Positive In Demow Model Hospital

Assam
Updated:
By The Hills Times
HT Correspondent

DEMOW, April 12:  After a gap of years, one tested Covid positive in Demow Model Hospital situated in Demow Konwar Dehingia Gaon on Tuesday.

According to Sources, Devajani Phukan (14), a resident of Janatapath Demow tested Covid positive on Tuesday while she had a RAT test in Demow Model Hospital on Tuesday.

According to sources, Devajani Phukan was having fever and cough for 3-4 days and for which she had a RAT test in Demow Model Hospital on Tuesday where she was tested Positive. Devajani Phukan is in home isolation right now said a health source.

