Opium worth Rs 38 lakh seized in Karbi Anglong; four arrested

BOKAJAN, April 26: In an intelligence-based operation late last night, Dillai police in Karbi Anglong district successfully seized 8 bales of opium weighing 7.5 kilograms. The contraband, with an estimated market value of Rs 38 lakh, was recovered from a truck bearing registration number CG 15 EB 1846.

The truck, which was coming from Manipur and headed towards Guwahati, was intercepted at the Lahorijan Patrol Post around 9:30 PM. Following the seizure, the truck was impounded, and four individuals traveling in the vehicle were arrested.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Rajendra Sahu from Madhya Pradesh, and Suraj Yadav, Anil Das, and Ram Charit Sahu, all hailing from Bihar.

The police have launched further investigations into the matter to trace the full network involved in the illegal drug trade.

It may be mentioned that recovery of drugs like heroin, opium, yaba tablets and Burmese supari is frequent in the stretch of the National Highways that run in Karbi Anglong district that link Manipur via Nagaland.

Small arms and ammunition have also been recovered in the recent past.

