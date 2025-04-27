22 C
Guwahati
Sunday, April 27, 2025
type here...

Opium worth Rs 38 lakh seized in Karbi Anglong; four arrested

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent
BOKAJAN, April 26: In an intelligence-based operation late last night, Dillai police in Karbi Anglong district successfully seized 8 bales of opium weighing 7.5 kilograms. The contraband, with an estimated market value of Rs 38 lakh, was recovered from a truck bearing registration number CG 15 EB 1846.

The truck, which was coming from Manipur and headed towards Guwahati, was intercepted at the Lahorijan Patrol Post around 9:30 PM. Following the seizure, the truck was impounded, and four individuals traveling in the vehicle were arrested.

- Advertisement -

The arrested individuals have been identified as Rajendra Sahu from Madhya Pradesh, and Suraj Yadav, Anil Das, and Ram Charit Sahu, all hailing from Bihar.

Related Posts:

The police have launched further investigations into the matter to trace the full network involved in the illegal drug trade.

It may be mentioned that recovery of drugs like heroin, opium, yaba tablets and Burmese supari is frequent in the stretch of the National Highways that run in Karbi Anglong district that link Manipur via Nagaland.

Small arms and ammunition have also been recovered in the recent past.

- Advertisement -

10 Most Iconic Monuments Built by Indian Kings
10 Most Iconic Monuments Built by Indian Kings
5 Underrated Beaches in South India You Need to Discover
5 Underrated Beaches in South India You Need to Discover
10 Offbeat Weekend Getaways Near Bengaluru For A Crowd-Free Escape
10 Offbeat Weekend Getaways Near Bengaluru For A Crowd-Free Escape
Enjoy The Beauty Of Northeast With These10 Hidden Gems For Nature Lovers
Enjoy The Beauty Of Northeast With These10 Hidden Gems For Nature Lovers
10 Magical Destinations in East India That Will Leave You Spellbound
10 Magical Destinations in East India That Will Leave You Spellbound

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Centre plans study to look into max use of Pak’s share...

The Hills Times -
10 Most Iconic Monuments Built by Indian Kings 5 Underrated Beaches in South India You Need to Discover 10 Offbeat Weekend Getaways Near Bengaluru For A Crowd-Free Escape Enjoy The Beauty Of Northeast With These10 Hidden Gems For Nature Lovers 10 Magical Destinations in East India That Will Leave You Spellbound