Opposition Party Convention calls for unity to save democracy in KA, WKA & Dima Hasao



HT Bureau

DIPHU, June 22: The CPI (ML) Liberation Hills Party Committee organised an Opposition Party Convention on Wednesday at Diphu Club, focusing on the theme – ‘Save Democracy, Save Karbi Anglong, West Karbi Anglong, and Dima Hasao’, as stated in a press release.

Prominent political bodies including the Karbi Anglong District Congress Committee (KADCC), West Karbi Anglong District Congress Committee (WKADCC), All Party Hills Leaders Conference (APHLC), and Joint Co-ordination Committee for People’s Alliance (JCCPA) participated in the political convention.

According to the release, all the leaders present, along with the attendees, expressed their determination to unitedly fight against the fascist BJP and work towards a strong opposition unity to counter the anti-people and communal policies of the BJP.

The CPI (ML) Liberation Hills Party Committee strongly condemned the Narendra Modi and Amit Shah-led BJP government for its failure to address the ongoing violence in Manipur.

Key figures such as Surendra Singnar, vice president of KADCC; Rajen Timung, treasurer of APHLC; Saising Rongpi, convenor of JCCPA, and others actively participated in the convention, highlighting the urgent need for unity and collective action to safeguard democracy and the interests of the people in the regions of Karbi Anglong, West Karbi Anglong, and Dima Hasao.

10 Superfoods For Kidney Health Indian Roads With Most Dangerous Hairpin Bends Career Options In Psychology Is Coconut Water Safe For Diabetics? 10 Anti-Ageing Fruits For A Youthful Glow