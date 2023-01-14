Ostracised senior citizen dead

HT Correspondent

KHERONI, Jan 13: An ostracised senior citizen died after living in a weekly market shed for a week in West Karbi Anglong district.

Chandra Bahadur Dorjee was ostracised by the villagers of Maj village under Jirikindeng police station in West Karbi Anglong after a rumour spread that his grandson Sajan Dorjee along with an accomplice stole a cow from a villager, Shiv Rao, of the same village and ate the beef.

The village headman Narayan Basnet called a village meeting on December 17 in which it was decided to ostracise Dorjee. After that, Dorjee and his wife left for Morioni where he lived with his relatives. But, a week ago he came back and having nowhere to go, the old couple took shelter in the Weekly Market shed of Kheroni. On Thursday evening, Dorjee was taken ill and died in the hospital.