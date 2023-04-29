29 C
Over 250 pieces of timber seized

HT Correspondent

 

NAGAON, April 28: Based on a secret inputs from DFO, Nagaon, the protection squads led by range officer Hemanta Saikia, Nagaon protection range, seized over 250 pieces of sawn ‘Fanta’ of forest timber from a crop land near Jengoni area near Kaliabor under Salna forest range on Thursday evening while the ‘Fanta’ of the forest timber were being stored in secret for transporting to somewhere else, sources in Nagaon protection range office stated here on Friday afternoon.

Meanwhile, the seized timbers were later brought to Nagaon Sensuwa based Forest Depot in five Tata mobile vehicles while some of those seized ‘Fanta’ of timber were brought to Silghat Beat office in two Tata mobile vehicles for further legal proceedings, sources said, adding further that the squad from Nagaon protection range were yet to trace the man behind it till the time of filing this report.

A case has been registered in this regard and further investigation is on, sources added.

 

