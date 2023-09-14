31 C
Guwahati
Thursday, September 14, 2023
type here...

Over 82,000 Hectares Of State’s Land Encroached: Assam Minister Atul Bora

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Guwahati, Sept 13: More than 82,000 hectares of Assam territory has been encroached by four of its neighbouring states, state border protection and development minister, Atul Bora said in the Assembly on Wednesday.

He also said that the boundary disputes are being resolved through talks and legal measures with the neighbouring states.

- Advertisement -

Replying to a question by Congress MLA Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha, Bora said 59,490.210 hectares of Assam land has been encroached by Nagaland.

Arunachal Pradesh has encroached 16,144.00117 hectares, Mizoram 3,441.8601 hectares and Nagaland 3,675.7800 hectares.

Regarding the resolution of disputes, Bora said talks are going on with Mizoram at different levels, while the matter relating to Nagaland is before the Supreme Court.

In another reply to Congress’ Debabrata Saikia, Bora said the border rows with Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh are being resolved through regional committees, formed as per the suggestion of the Union home ministry.

- Advertisement -

In the case of Arunachal Pradesh, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between the two states on April 20 this year to settle the disputes regarding 123 villages claimed by Arunachal Pradesh.

12 regional committees were formed to deal with the disputed areas and the boundaries in 71 of these villages have already been settled.

Process for coming to a settlement in the remaining villages is going on and it will be completed within six months of signing of the MoU, the minister said.

Bora said that 12 areas of differences were identified with Meghalaya and a MoU for settlement in six of these areas, which were taken up in the first phase, was signed on March 29, 2022.

- Advertisement -

The areas where settlement has been reached are Tarabari, Gizang, Hahim, Baklapara, Khanapara- Pitingkata and Ratacherra.

Discussions on resolving disputes in Lampi, Deshdumoria, Borduar, Nongwa-Moutamur (Garbhanga) block 1 and block 2, and Pisiar- Khanduli are underway. (PTI)

 

10 Smartest Birds In The World
10 Smartest Birds In The World
Cars That You Can Buy Under Rs 6 Lakh
Cars That You Can Buy Under Rs 6 Lakh
All About iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max
All About iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max
Popular Orchid Varieties for Home Cultivation
Popular Orchid Varieties for Home Cultivation
Best Meghalaya Trekking Routes for Nature Lovers
Best Meghalaya Trekking Routes for Nature Lovers
View all stories
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Joint Visit Of Border Likely In October: Himanta Biswa Sarma

The Hills Times - 0
10 Smartest Birds In The World Cars That You Can Buy Under Rs 6 Lakh All About iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max Popular Orchid Varieties for Home Cultivation Best Meghalaya Trekking Routes for Nature Lovers