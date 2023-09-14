Over 82,000 Hectares Of State’s Land Encroached: Assam Minister Atul Bora

Guwahati, Sept 13: More than 82,000 hectares of Assam territory has been encroached by four of its neighbouring states, state border protection and development minister, Atul Bora said in the Assembly on Wednesday.

He also said that the boundary disputes are being resolved through talks and legal measures with the neighbouring states.

Replying to a question by Congress MLA Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha, Bora said 59,490.210 hectares of Assam land has been encroached by Nagaland.

Arunachal Pradesh has encroached 16,144.00117 hectares, Mizoram 3,441.8601 hectares and Nagaland 3,675.7800 hectares.

Regarding the resolution of disputes, Bora said talks are going on with Mizoram at different levels, while the matter relating to Nagaland is before the Supreme Court.

In another reply to Congress’ Debabrata Saikia, Bora said the border rows with Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh are being resolved through regional committees, formed as per the suggestion of the Union home ministry.

In the case of Arunachal Pradesh, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between the two states on April 20 this year to settle the disputes regarding 123 villages claimed by Arunachal Pradesh.

12 regional committees were formed to deal with the disputed areas and the boundaries in 71 of these villages have already been settled.

Process for coming to a settlement in the remaining villages is going on and it will be completed within six months of signing of the MoU, the minister said.

Bora said that 12 areas of differences were identified with Meghalaya and a MoU for settlement in six of these areas, which were taken up in the first phase, was signed on March 29, 2022.

The areas where settlement has been reached are Tarabari, Gizang, Hahim, Baklapara, Khanapara- Pitingkata and Ratacherra.

Discussions on resolving disputes in Lampi, Deshdumoria, Borduar, Nongwa-Moutamur (Garbhanga) block 1 and block 2, and Pisiar- Khanduli are underway. (PTI)