27 C
Guwahati
Friday, September 2, 2022
type here...

Paban Kumar Borthakur Takes Charge As New Assam Chief Secretary

Assam
Updated:
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

GUWAHATI, Sept 1: Senior IAS officer Paban Kumar Borthakur on Thursday took charge as the new chief secretary of Assam.

 

- Advertisement -

He replaced Jishnu Barua, who retired from service on Wednesday.

Borthakur, a 1989-batch IAS officer, was serving as the additional chief secretary to the state government in the transformation and development, cultural affairs and tourism departments.

 

He is also the chairman of the Assam Administrative Tribunal.

- Advertisement -

Barua will continue as the chairman of the Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL) for a period of two years or till further orders.

 

In a rare but warm gesture, chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma along with education minister Ranoj Pegu called on the outgoing chief secretary on his last day at office on Wednesday.

 

- Advertisement -

“Working closely with Chief Secretary Shri Jishnu Barua, known for his efficient way of doing things, was a delightful experience. The IAS officer had an illustrious career spanning three decades in public service. On his last day at office, I wish him good health and happiness,” CM Sarma tweeted. (PTI)

10 times Hansika Motwani Slew in a beach wear
10 times Hansika Motwani Slew in a beach wear
Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Ganapati Bappa’s Idol Inspired From Movies
Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Ganapati Bappa’s Idol Inspired From Movies
BTS Jungkook And Jimin In Macthing Clothes Is The Cutest Thing To See
BTS Jungkook And Jimin In Macthing Clothes Is The Cutest Thing To See
Best places to visit in Arunachal Pradesh
Best places to visit in Arunachal Pradesh
Most famous South Indian Dishes
Most famous South Indian Dishes
- Advertisement -
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Himanta Biswa Sarma Stresses Jan Bhagidari To Turn Poshan Abhiyan Into...

The Hills Times - 0
10 times Hansika Motwani Slew in a beach wear Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Ganapati Bappa’s Idol Inspired From Movies BTS Jungkook And Jimin In Macthing Clothes Is The Cutest Thing To See Best places to visit in Arunachal Pradesh Most famous South Indian Dishes