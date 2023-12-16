Pact With Pro-Talk ULFA Faction To Be Signed Shortly

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Dec 15: Chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma extended an olive branch to the United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) , stating that a peace agreement with the group is likely to be signed by the end of December or in January next year, according to an official statement on Friday.

The development follows a meeting between the director of Intelligence Bureau (IB), Tapan Kumar Deka, and the director-General of the National Investigation Agency (NIA), Dinkar Gupta, with Sarma at the Assam House in Delhi on Friday.

According to the statement, the chiefs of both central agencies discussed security-related matters with the chief minister.

“The central and state governments are earnestly engaging in talks with ULFA(I), and final touches are being given to the peace agreement with the pro-talk ULFA faction, expected to be signed this month or in January next year,” quoted Sarma as saying.

The chief minister also mentioned that the peace agreement with the pro-talk ULFA group would include political, economic, and cultural safeguards, as well as land rights.

While extending an olive branch to the ULFA(I) led by Paresh Baruah, the chief minister emphasized that violence would impede growth and development.

He stated that it is in the greater interest of the state and its people for ULFA(I) to come to an amicable settlement once and for all.

“Violence is futile and will set back the clock of development, vitiating the atmosphere at a time when Assam is experiencing significant investments,” the chief minister remarked.

In addition, the Director-General of the NIA briefed the chief minister about Rohingya infiltration, in which Assam had registered a case with Tripura, and raids were carried out in 44 places across the northeastern region.

During the meeting, former Special Director of IB, AK Mishra, presently advisor of Northeast Affairs, was also present.

Furthermore, Sarma informed that the bill banning polygamy would be placed on the floor of the Assam Assembly, commencing from February 4.

It is worth mentioning that during his five-day visit to the national capital, the chief minister called on the President and Vice President, the Prime Minister, the Union home minister twice, the Union finance minister, the Union minister for Petroleum & Natural Gas, the Union minister for Coal & Mines, and the Union minister for Health and Family Welfare.

Sarma stated that he requested the President of India to attend the 50th Karbi Youth Festival in January next year and the Prime Minister to inaugurate and lay down foundation stones for several projects in February.