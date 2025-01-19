Pakke Paga festival held at Seijosa

HT Correspondent

BISWANATH CHARIALI, Jan 18: The Pakke Paga Festival has been held in Seijosa in Pakke Kessang district of Arunachal Pradesh.

The festival is celebrated every year in Seijosa in Pakke Kessang district of Arunachal Pradesh to raise awareness among the tribal people. The Pakke Paga Festival is celebrated every year with various activities among the tribal people. Pakke Paga which was first launched in 2015 enters its 10th year now. The festival aims to create awareness on protection of bats, other animals, birds and butterflies living in the sanctuary. It is seen that this festival has been able to raise awareness among the ethnic people. PCCF N Tam, who was the chief guest at the opening ceremony of the Pakke Paga Festival-2025, said that the poaching of animals has stopped and many poachers have surrendered and handed over illegal air guns to the administration.

“It is our supreme responsibility and duty to protect the animals, birds, etc. living in our naturally created forests. In recent days, the State Government has also taken appropriate measures to conserve valuable resources as well as biodiversity. Therefore, the number of animals in the forests of the state has increased more than ever before,” the PCCF said.

The festival was attended by ZPM Tana Naya of Pizirang, Pakke Kessang district superintendent of Police Tachi Damang, additional commissioner of Seijosa Kechang Owangdu and Biyuram Wahge minister of health and planning, Yapu Lishi wahge among others.