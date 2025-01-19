16 C
Guwahati
Sunday, January 19, 2025
type here...

Pakke Paga festival held at Seijosa

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent

BISWANATH CHARIALI, Jan 18: The Pakke Paga Festival has been held in Seijosa in Pakke Kessang district of Arunachal Pradesh.

- Advertisement -

The festival is celebrated every year in Seijosa in Pakke Kessang district of Arunachal Pradesh to raise awareness among the tribal people. The Pakke Paga Festival is celebrated every year with various activities among the tribal people. Pakke Paga which was first launched in 2015 enters its 10th year now.  The festival aims to create awareness on protection of bats, other animals, birds and butterflies living in the sanctuary.  It is seen that this festival has been able to raise awareness among the ethnic people.   PCCF N Tam, who was the chief guest at the opening ceremony of the Pakke Paga Festival-2025, said that the poaching of animals has stopped and many poachers have surrendered and handed over illegal air guns to the administration.

Related Posts:

“It is our supreme responsibility and duty to protect the animals, birds, etc. living in our naturally created forests.  In recent days, the State Government has also taken appropriate measures to conserve valuable resources as well as biodiversity.  Therefore, the number of animals in the forests of the state has increased more than ever before,” the PCCF said.

The festival was attended by ZPM Tana Naya of Pizirang, Pakke Kessang district superintendent of Police Tachi Damang, additional commissioner of Seijosa Kechang Owangdu and Biyuram Wahge minister of health and planning, Yapu Lishi wahge among others.

6 Offbeat Places to Visit in Assam
6 Offbeat Places to Visit in Assam
10 Iconic Species To See In Nagarhole National Park
10 Iconic Species To See In Nagarhole National Park
10 Places In Sikkim You Should Bookmark For
10 Places In Sikkim You Should Bookmark For
Top 8 Lesser-Known Places In India To Spot Tigers
Top 8 Lesser-Known Places In India To Spot Tigers
Top 10 Foods To Have In Assam
Top 10 Foods To Have In Assam

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Education minister Ranoj Pegu assures to resolve issues related to Bodo...

The Hills Times -
6 Offbeat Places to Visit in Assam 10 Iconic Species To See In Nagarhole National Park 10 Places In Sikkim You Should Bookmark For Top 8 Lesser-Known Places In India To Spot Tigers Top 10 Foods To Have In Assam