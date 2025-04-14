Palm Sunday celebrated

HT Correspondent

DONGKAMUKAM, April 13: Along with the rest of the world, ‘Palm Sunday’ the most significant day of the Christian community was observed by all Christian community in their respective church in the district of West Karbi Anglong.

The day marks the beginning of Holy Week and commemorates Jesus Christ triumphant entry into Jerusalem (Israel) riding on the back of donkey where he was welcomed by waving palm leaves and placing clothes on the ground.

The Christian believes to be the time to reflect on love, sacrifice and triumph of Jesus Christ as well their own path to more faithful and meaningful life.

At Mary Help of Christian Church, Satgaon Parish, Fr Albert Thyrniang Parish Priest was the main celebrant along with Fr Pradeep Ekka of Sojong Parish.

The main theme was, ‘Blessed is he that cometh in the name of the Lord; Hosanna in the highest ‘ Mathew 21:9

Fr Albert in his sermon urged several hundreds of faithfuls present on Sunday at Mass said to strengthen their belief more and more for Christ 2nd coming is near.

He referring to a chapter from Revelation in Bible said that several world disorder such as natural calamities will be seen like cloud burst, earthquakes, fighting against country neighbours, disputes, dangerous sickness etc.

He finally asked to give forgiveness to all their enemies.

Earlier, in the morning long procession was held from Satgaon High school playground to the Church, all singing the hymns with palm in the hand.

At Sojong Parish Fr Abraham Kannath held Mass.