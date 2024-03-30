Christian Communities Observe Good Friday With Solemn Services

HT Bureau

DIPHU, March 29: In sync with nations worldwide, the Christian community in Diphu town commemorated Good Friday, marking the suffering and death of Lord Jesus Christ, through solemn services held in their respective churches.

In particular, the Catholic community in Diphu observed Good Friday by participating in the Stations of the Cross, reflecting on Jesus Christ’s suffering, crucifixion, and death. The Stations of the Cross, comprising 14 stations, feature crosses or depictions of Christ’s suffering at each stop. Participants, including priests, nuns, and laypeople, paused at each station for contemplation and prayer before progressing to the next.

The procession for the Stations of the Cross commenced from Rongtharve, traversing through Valley View Road, and culminated at the Cathedral of the Risen Lord. Hundreds of faithful, along with priests and nuns, joined the procession.

At the outset, Fr Thomas Marippurath, parish priest of Diphu parish, carried the cross at the first station, later aided by other laypersons. The Good Friday service concluded with the veneration of the cross, during which priests, nuns, and the faithful bowed and knelt to kiss the cross in remembrance of Christ’s passion. Holy Communion was also distributed among the faithful by the priests, marking the solemnity of the occasion.

Our Dongkamukam correspondent adds: In harmony with the global observance, the Christian community of West Karbi Anglong observed Good Friday in a spirit of peace and reflection.

At Sojong Christ the King Church near Dongkamukam, the Catholic community participated in the Way of the Cross, a solemn procession to meditate on the sufferings, crucifixion, and death of Jesus Christ. Leading the procession at Sojong Parish was Fr CB John, while in Satgaon Parish, Fr CA John took the lead. The Way of the Cross journeyed from East Bhellapara to conclude at the church in Satgaon, symbolising Christ’s final steps before his crucifixion.

Beyond the Catholic community, various denominations such as the Church of North India, Baptist Believers, Believers Church, and Presbyterian Church of Jengkha also observed Good Friday by conducting services at their respective churches.