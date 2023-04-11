Panchayat Minister Lays District Resource Centre Foundation Stone At Maibang

HT Correspondent

HAFLONG, April 10: Panchayat and Rural Development minister Ranjit Kumar Dass visited Maibang and laid foundation stone for construction of District Resource Centre building at Maibag Block.

He also inaugurated newly constructed Block Office building, along with Dima Hasao Autonomous Council chief executive member (DHAC), Debolal Gorlosa and Assam Minister for Power, Mines & Minerals, co-operation etc Nandita Gorlosa at Maibang under the Diyung Valley Development Block office on Monday.

The programme was also attended by the executive members of NCHAC Ratan Jarambusa, Bijit Langthasa, Golonjo Thaosen, Nojit Kemprai, Projit Hojai and MACs of DHAC.

During his speech the Panchayat and Rural Development minister expressed his happiness to be able to lay foundation stone of such building which will bring a lot of opportunities to the people of this region in future. The project worth approximately Rs 2 cr is targeted to complete within a year time. Apart from this Dass also announced an amount of Rs. 5.6 cr for construction of building for functioning at the CLDC (Constituency Level Development Committee) in 28 MAC constituencies. Highly appreciating the dedication and effort of the current government at the council under the leadership of Debolal Gorlosa, minister Ranjit Dass congratulated the people present for completing the PMAY successfully.

While delivering his speech, CEM Gorlosa said that as people’s representatives they should neither act against the will of the people nor forget their responsibilities towards the welfare of the people. He also spoke about the several schemes including PMAY-G, PMAY-U, NSAP and other various programme. Stressing on how the government is working for the development of the people benefitting all the needy. The new building will help people to help people to gather information about the scheme offered by the government. He stated that due to lack of information and resources most of the people are unaware schemes as compared to other districts. The council is in its continuous attempt to help the people with the guidance of the chief minister, the Assam government and central government and this resource centre will help us in developing human resource, capacities building as well as for local community training programme etc.

Assam minister for Power, Co-operation, Mines & Minerals etc Nandita Gorlosa also expressed her happiness on successfully acquiring such new scheme for this district that will benefit the people manifolds.