Panchayat secy Siva Kumar Dhakal passes away

HT CorrespondentBISWANATH CHARIALI, Aug 30: Siva Kumar Dhakal, a resident of Ghiladharimukh, Sootea under Biswanath district breathed his last in the wee hours of Tuesday due to a sudden cardiac arrest. He was 57. He had served as panchayat secretary at No 1 Sootea GP, No 2 Sootea GP for a long time and was posted at Binduguri GP under Balipara development block of Sonitpur district. Officials and employees of the Sootea development block, representatives of All Assam GP Secretary Association, Ghiladharimukh Village Development Committee paid homage to the mortal remains of Siva Kumar Dhakal on Tuesday morning.

Dhakal was closely associated with many socio-cultural organisations of the greater Ghiladharimukh area. His untimely demise was widely mourned. He leaves behind his mother, wife, two sons along with a host of relatives.

