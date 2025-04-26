Parag Katre new DRM of Tinsukia Division

HT Correspondent
DIBRUGARH, April 25: Parag Katre took charge as the new Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of Tinsukia on Thursday, succeeding Uttam Prakash, who completed his tenure from March 9, 2023, to April 24, 2025.
Prakash handed over responsibilities after overseeing key developments, including railway electrification and successful trial runs on the Dibrugarh-Mariani, Namrup-Duliajan, and New Tinsukia-Dibrugarh sections, paving the way for electric trains.
Katre, a 1997-batch Indian Railway Accounts Service (IRAS) officer, brings extensive experience and academic expertise to the role. A B.Tech graduate in Industrial Engineering from IIT Roorkee, he previously served as FA&CAO (F&G) in South East Central Railway, Bilaspur. Railways officials expressed confidence in his leadership to further enhance Tinsukia Division’s infrastructure and operational efficiency.
The transition marks a new phase for the division, with expectations of continued progress under Katre’s stewardship.