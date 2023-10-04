Party Workers Injured In Congress Leader Gaurav Gogoi’s Convoy

HT Bureau

Silchar, Oct 3: A vehicle pile-up in senior Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi’s convoy in Assam’s Cachar district injured several party workers on Tuesday, police said.

Gogoi, the Congress’s deputy leader in Lok Sabha, was unhurt, while nine party workers, including two women, sustained minor injuries, they said.

The accident happened in Moinarbond when the police pilot vehicle applied a sudden brake, a senior official said.

“Following this, one car after the other crashed, leading to a pile-up,” he said.

There were around 100 vehicles in the convoy, which was on the way to Silchar from Kumbhirgram airport, and about eight vehicles were damaged in the accident, a police officer said.

“Two of the injured female Congress workers were rushed to a local hospital for first aid. Others proceeded for their onward journey,” the party’s district president Abhijit Paul said.

A large convoy, comprising nearly 100 vehicles, was racing down the road at a considerable speed. Suddenly, a car ahead made an abrupt maneuver, setting off a chain reaction collision among the vehicles in the same lane. The impact sent shockwaves through the convoy as cars collided one after the other, creating a chaotic scene on the road.

Among the individuals affected was former minister Ajit Singh, who found himself in one of the vehicles caught up in the collision. He sustained minor injuries in the accident, adding a layer of concern to the situation. Additionally, seven Congress workers, including women, were also injured, highlighting the unfortunate toll the accident took on multiple lives.

However, Lok Sabha MP Gaurav Gogoi narrowly escaped the ordeal. His vehicle had fortuitously passed through the area before the collision occurred, sparing him from harm.

