27 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, October 4, 2023
type here...

Party Workers Injured In Congress Leader Gaurav Gogoi’s Convoy

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Bureau

Silchar, Oct 3: A vehicle pile-up in senior Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi’s convoy in Assam’s Cachar district injured several party workers on Tuesday, police said.

- Advertisement -

Gogoi, the Congress’s deputy leader in Lok Sabha, was unhurt, while nine party workers, including two women, sustained minor injuries, they said.

The accident happened in Moinarbond when the police pilot vehicle applied a sudden brake, a senior official said.

“Following this, one car after the other crashed, leading to a pile-up,” he said.

There were around 100 vehicles in the convoy, which was on the way to Silchar from Kumbhirgram airport, and about eight vehicles were damaged in the accident, a police officer said.

- Advertisement -

“Two of the injured female Congress workers were rushed to a local hospital for first aid. Others proceeded for their onward journey,” the party’s district president Abhijit Paul said.

A large convoy, comprising nearly 100 vehicles, was racing down the road at a considerable speed. Suddenly, a car ahead made an abrupt maneuver, setting off a chain reaction collision among the vehicles in the same lane. The impact sent shockwaves through the convoy as cars collided one after the other, creating a chaotic scene on the road.

Among the individuals affected was former minister Ajit Singh, who found himself in one of the vehicles caught up in the collision. He sustained minor injuries in the accident, adding a layer of concern to the situation. Additionally, seven Congress workers, including women, were also injured, highlighting the unfortunate toll the accident took on multiple lives.

However, Lok Sabha MP Gaurav Gogoi narrowly escaped the ordeal. His vehicle had fortuitously passed through the area before the collision occurred, sparing him from harm.

- Advertisement -

 

10 Famous Talking Birds That Make Awesome Pets
10 Famous Talking Birds That Make Awesome Pets
10 Types Of Chicken Breeds Found In India
10 Types Of Chicken Breeds Found In India
Side Effects Of Eating Biscuits Daily
Side Effects Of Eating Biscuits Daily
Flowers That Change Colours
Flowers That Change Colours
7 Best Assam Historical Sites to Visit
7 Best Assam Historical Sites to Visit
View all stories
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Phd Orientation Programme Held At USTM

The Hills Times - 0
10 Famous Talking Birds That Make Awesome Pets 10 Types Of Chicken Breeds Found In India Side Effects Of Eating Biscuits Daily Flowers That Change Colours 7 Best Assam Historical Sites to Visit