Assam: Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi’s convoy meets with accident, 7 including woman injured

HT Digital

Silchar, Oct 3: In an unfortunate incident, convoy of Lok Sabha MP and Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi met with an accident in Assam’s Silchar on October 3.

- Advertisement -

According to sources, a vehicle coming from the opposite direction, hit Gogoi’s convoy of 10 vehicles injuring at least seven Congress workers including women.

The convoy was reportedly bringing Gaurav Gogoi from Kumbhirgram airport to Congress Bhavan in Silchar. At least 10 cars suffered damages in the accident.

The Police arrived at the accident site and tried to rescue the injured workers as well as the vehicles involved in the accident. MP Gaurav Gogoi escaped unhurt while the injured were immediately rushed to the hospital for medical attension.