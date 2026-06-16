Passenger gives birth aboard train in Assam

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
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GUWAHATI, June 15: A woman travelling on the Dibrugarh-bound Avadh Assam Express gave birth aboard the train after going into premature labour, the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) said on Monday.

The delivery took place on Sunday with the assistance of a coach attendant and a nurse who was travelling on the train, an NFR release said.

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Both the mother and the newborn were later admitted to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) here, where both were stated to be stable.

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The release said the passenger went into labour while travelling in train No. 15910 (Lalgarh-Dibrugarh) Avadh Assam Express as it approached Rangiya.

On receiving information, railway staff at Rangiya station initiated coordinated efforts to provide emergency medical support as soon as the train arrived.

With the help of the coach attendant and Krishnama Goldsmith Bezbaruah, a nurse from Jorhat Christian Mission Hospital who happened to be travelling on the train, the baby was safely delivered on board, it said.

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A medical team led by the divisional medical officer of Rangiya Division attended to the mother and the newborn immediately after the train reached the station.

The duo was initially taken to the Rangiya Railway Hospital, and as the baby was born prematurely, the mother and child were subsequently referred to the GMCH through a railway ambulance. (PTI)

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The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
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