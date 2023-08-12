Passing of JSCP curator mourned

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, Aug 11: The sudden demise of Dr Pranabjyoti Chetia, the esteemed curator of Jorhat Science Centre and Planetarium (JSCP), has left a void in the field of science education and outreach. Dr Chetia, aged 46, passed away on Thursday night at a private hospital in Jorhat after falling ill unexpectedly. He is survived by his wife, daughter, son, and numerous relatives.

- Advertisement -

Dr Chetia had been instrumental in fostering a passion for science among students in the region. As the curator of JSCP, established in 2013, he worked diligently to make the center an engaging platform for young minds to explore and appreciate science. Under his guidance, various awareness programs were organised both at JSCP and across Upper Assam, aimed at drawing the younger generation towards science and dispelling lingering superstitions.

His efforts were widely recognised and celebrated, as he worked to instill a sense of curiosity and rational thinking among students. His untimely demise has been deeply mourned by individuals and organisations alike, who have acknowledged his contributions to science education.

A condolence meeting was held in honour of Dr Chetia, with the participation of Jorhat deputy commissioner Pulak Mahanta and officials from the district administration. The meeting took place at the Conference Hall of the Jorhat district commissioner’s office complex, where attendees observed a minute of silence to pay their respects and pray for his departed soul.

On Friday, Dr Chetia’s mortal remains were transported to his ancestral home in Dibrugarh, where his last rites were conducted.