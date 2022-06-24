Pathetic condition of Assam-Arunachal Pradesh inter-state road

HT Correspondent

MARGHERITA, June 23: Bibi Mariam Fatema Mazhar (Graveyard) located at Namdang Colliery Margherita is 5 kilometers away from Margherita town of Tinsukia district. The sanctity was established in the year 1882 by Syed Dynasty people of Peshawar (now Pakistan) who came to work as labourers at A’R&T Company (now NEC Coal India Ltd, Margherita). Unfortunately, Assam government has been neglecting this place since many years. The road is in dilapidated condition and the people are suffering due to potholes.

The road stretches from Margherita NH-315 to Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border check gate. Not a single vehicle can cross this road smoothly and several accidents have also occurred in the area.

Nur Ahmed, former ward member of Bargolai Gaon Panchayat under 124 number Margherita constituency said that Bibi Mariam Fatema Mazhar falls under ward number 4 of Bargolai Gaon Panchayat, several times we told Sapna Bhujel, the present ward member, Margherita Administration (Civil) and to the Margherita MLA about the condition of the road.

He also added, “One week ago, we collected Rs 20,000 from the people of the area and constructed the road by using sand, silt and stone but the incessant rainfall has dampened the road. We request CM Himanta Biswa Sarma to construct the road permanently as it is the only inter-state road of Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border.