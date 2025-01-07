25 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, January 7, 2025
Pegu lays foundation for 16 schemes under Subansiri Project

The event marked a significant milestone in the ongoing efforts to protect the riverbanks of the Subansiri River, undertaken by the National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC).

Assam
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Jan 7: Assam Education Minister, Ranoj Pegu, along with Member of Parliament Pradan Baruah and Member of Legislative Assembly Manab Deka, laid the foundation stone for 16 schemes under the fourth phase of the Subansiri downstream riverbank protection project, Pegu announced on Tuesday.

The project aims to safeguard the lives and livelihoods of the people living along the Subansiri River by protecting the riverbanks from erosion and other environmental hazards.

So far, NHPC has completed bank protection works worth Rs 366 crore, and an additional Rs 189 crore has been allocated for the implementation of schemes under the fourth phase of the project.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Ranoj Pegu expressed his gratitude for the unwavering support provided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in ensuring the safety of the people residing in the region.

“I sincerely thank the Prime Minister and the Chief Minister for their consistent efforts in safeguarding the lives and livelihoods of the people residing along the Subansiri River,” Pegu stated on the micro-blogging site X.

Meanwhile, the completion of these schemes is expected to bring long-term benefits, ensuring safer living conditions for the affected population while preserving the natural environment of the river.

The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in
