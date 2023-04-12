Persem Kut Festival Celebrated With Pomp And Gaiety

HT Bureau

DIPHU, April 11: Persem Kut festival was celebrated by Sakachep/ Khelma, a lesser known tribe living in the bordering areas with Meghalaya in West Karbi Anglong was celebrated at Langkircha LP school playground on Tuesday. The festival is organised for the first time in West Karbi Anglong.

In Sakachep dialect per means flowers, sem giving and kut festival, which means the festival of exchanging of flowers between boys and girls. It is a festival where parents give blessings to boys and girls for their good health and to overcome all evils in life. As a sign of friendship boys and girls exchange flowers with each other.

As told by the assistant secretary of Sakachep Community Committee (SCC), Neiselngul Telengsing said the Sakachep is a sub-tribe of Kuki larger community. The tribe with a population of 1500 is found only in some villages bordering Meghalaya in West Karbi Anglong.

Telengsing reported that the Sankachep tribe is found only in five villages viz. Langkircha, Khelimulong, Socheng, Rumphum and Umpho under Socheng Member of Autonomous Council (MAC) constituency. In Dima Hasao (NC Hills) they are called Khelma. He said that Sakachep/Khelma has its own language, culture and custom.

The Karbis living close with them in West Karbi Anglong call them Nochan – no means ear and chan means having big holes in ears. As the Sakachep tribe wore big ornaments on their ears and gradually the holes of the ears became large.

Telengsing could not tell the route from where the Sakachep tribe had come to settle at the present place. He said the present Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) led by the chief executive member (CEM), Tuliram Ronghang has given more recognition to the tribe. There is one LP school in each village. The tribe is mainly dependent on agriculture activities.

Participating in the festival as chief guest the member of Autonomous Council (MAC) of Socheng MAC constituency, Headsing Rongphar said under the leadership of CEM, Tuliram Ronghang the Sakachep tribe is getting due recognition.

Assuring the community of providing various developmental schemes in the area said a community hall will be constructed at Langkircha from MAC Local Area Development fund; provide potable water facility and repair of school buildings.

He said Sakachep is a distinctive tribe and all should work together for the development and promotion of its language, culture and custom.

The Sakachep youths performed Vailem – a dance of receiving guests and songs Kut la and kachin ala and Rokol petlam – bamboo dance before the audience.

VDC chairman, Socheng, Joysing Kro; chairman, GinFed, Tongthang Touthang; village headman, Sellal Telengsing; chairman, Hill People Cultural Forum, Laichan Engleng and other dignitaries also grace the occasion.