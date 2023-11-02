35th ‘Kuki Chavang Kut’ celebrated in grand manner at Songpijang

HT Correspondent

Haflong, Nov 1: In a poignant departure from its usual vibrant festivities, the 35th Kuki Chavang Kut 2023, celebrated on November 1st at Songpijang near Haflong in Dima Hasao of Assam, unfolded in a remarkably different manner this year.

Traditionally, the yearly celebration of ‘Chavang Kut’ at Songpijang had always been a spectacle of cultural richness, blending traditional fervor with modern cultural displays. The event was a vibrant tapestry of traditional dances performed by various colonies and groups, interspersed with modern songs, dances, talent shows, traditional sports, and cultural programs. The event featuring contests like ‘Mr. and Miss’ contest had drawn not only the Kuki community but also other communities and outsiders, fostering a spirit of camaraderie and cultural exchange.

However, this year marked a departure from the jubilant norm. The Kuki Inpi Assam (KIA) issued a solemn directive, urging all Kuki villages in Assam to observe the ‘Kut’ with mourning and prayers. The reason behind this somber shift was a heart-wrenching tragedy—the victims of Kuki-Zo community in Manipur, where 149 lives were tragically lost, with 90 of them still awaiting their final rites in the morgue.

As such, the day was celebrated with mourning and prayer, although flag hoisting, one traditional dance, two choral songs and two solos, speech, etc. were done, the main items were condolence service, mass singing and mass prayer from 9.30 am to 12:00 pm.

As usual, all the participants dressed in Kuki traditional attires gathered at Songpijang Playground from 9.30 am.

The programme, organized by Songpijang village committee was conducted by village secretary Upa Hengjangam Haolai. The programme started from 10.00 am with announcement of detail programme by village assistant secretary Sehlal Lenthang and prayer by Rev.David T Lhouvum.

The Kut flag was hoisted by GB of the village L. Guite, who also addressed the gathering, followed by solo from Miss Achoi Singson and traditional dance by Achin Singson and party.

Then, condolence service was conducted by Rev. Henkhovum Haolai, who informed the gathering the number of Kuki-Zo killed, villages and houses burnt, displaced, etc. in Manipur violence. He also mentioned passed leaders of Kuki Inpi Assam and passed villagers of Songpijang. The SYC Choir presented condolence songs. All the gathering observed one minute silence and the Pastor prayed for all the mentioned victims and passed villagers of Songpijang.

Speaking on the theme, “Rooted and grounded” the appointed speaker Rev. Dr. Sehjalam Doungel exhorted all participants including all the Kuki community to be ‘rooted and grounded’ in truth and live a life worthy to be called ‘True Christian’ and be a good citizen of the country and the world.

The SYC Choir also presented selected theme songs for the Day “Igam Hilou ham”.

Continuing his speech, the speaker appeal all the Kukis to be the true followers of Jesus Christ by living a good exemplary life set by Jesus Christ.

Later, Lenthang delivered vote of thanks, followed by mass singing and prayer as the programme concluded with benediction by Lenthang.

It is to be noted that the ‘Kuki Chavang Kut’ is celebrated every year on 1st November of every calendar year. The day is recognized as local Holiday in Dima Hasao and Karbi Anglong and restricted Holiday in entire Assam state.

The Day is sometimes celebrated centrally in a given place by all the villagers. In other times, the celebration is organized in village level in all the Kuki inhabited villages.

The celebration is organized as per direction of the Kuki Inpi Assam (KIA), the Kuki Apex Body of Assam.

It may also be mentioned that ‘Chavang Kut’ is a post-harvest festival of the Kuki tribe.

‘Chavang’ in Kuki language means ‘Autumn’ and ‘Kut’ means ‘festival’. Thus, ‘Chavang Kut’ means ‘Autumn Festival’, which is celebrated after harvesting.