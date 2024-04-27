Physics Wallah’s Guwahati Center Shines in JEE Main Results

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, April 26: Physics Wallah (PW), the renowned ed-tech company, has announced stellar results in the JEE Main Exam Session 2 at its Vidyapeeth center in Guwahati. A total of 54 students from this center have qualified for the JEE Advanced, with an impressive 3 students achieving scores exceeding the 99 percentile mark.

Across PW’s Vidyapeeth centers nationwide, over 4000 students have qualified for the exam, showcasing the efficacy of PW’s education model. Notably, 399 students scored above the 99 percentile threshold, while 192 students achieved scores above 99.5 percentile. Moreover, 118 Vidyapeeth students secured ranks under 1000 in the All India Rank (AIR) list.

Shubhamay Kar, with a remarkable score of 721 (GEN-EWS), emerged as the star performer at the Guwahati PW Vidyapeeth. This accomplishment underscores PW’s commitment to providing top-tier education, empowering students to realize their academic aspirations.

Ankit Gupta, PW’s Offline CEO, expressed pride in the exceptional achievements of Vidyapeeth students and attributed the success to the dedicated efforts of the teachers. He also extended support to students who did not qualify, reaffirming PW’s commitment to their academic journey.