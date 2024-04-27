24 C
Guwahati
Saturday, April 27, 2024
type here...

Physics Wallah’s Guwahati Center Shines in JEE Main Results

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, April 26: Physics Wallah (PW), the renowned ed-tech company, has announced stellar results in the JEE Main Exam Session 2 at its Vidyapeeth center in Guwahati. A total of 54 students from this center have qualified for the JEE Advanced, with an impressive 3 students achieving scores exceeding the 99 percentile mark.

- Advertisement -

Across PW’s Vidyapeeth centers nationwide, over 4000 students have qualified for the exam, showcasing the efficacy of PW’s education model. Notably, 399 students scored above the 99 percentile threshold, while 192 students achieved scores above 99.5 percentile. Moreover, 118 Vidyapeeth students secured ranks under 1000 in the All India Rank (AIR) list.

Shubhamay Kar, with a remarkable score of 721 (GEN-EWS), emerged as the star performer at the Guwahati PW Vidyapeeth. This accomplishment underscores PW’s commitment to providing top-tier education, empowering students to realize their academic aspirations.

Ankit Gupta, PW’s Offline CEO, expressed pride in the exceptional achievements of Vidyapeeth students and attributed the success to the dedicated efforts of the teachers. He also extended support to students who did not qualify, reaffirming PW’s commitment to their academic journey.

Must Try: Famous South Indian Desserts
Must Try: Famous South Indian Desserts
Bangalore’s Top 8 Desserts For The Sweet Tooth
Bangalore’s Top 8 Desserts For The Sweet Tooth
Must-Try Traditional Dishes From Kerala
Must-Try Traditional Dishes From Kerala
Top 7 Must Visit Destinations Near Bengaluru
Top 7 Must Visit Destinations Near Bengaluru
10 Yoga Poses That Can Improve Concentration Power
10 Yoga Poses That Can Improve Concentration Power
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Manipur: 33.22 pc voter turnout recorded till 11 am

The Hills Times -
Must Try: Famous South Indian Desserts Bangalore’s Top 8 Desserts For The Sweet Tooth Must-Try Traditional Dishes From Kerala Top 7 Must Visit Destinations Near Bengaluru 10 Yoga Poses That Can Improve Concentration Power