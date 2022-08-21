Pijush Hazarika Distributes Cash Aid Among Flood-Hit Families

HT Correspondent

Morigaon, Aug 20: The State minister Pijush Hazarika on Saturday handed over cheque of Rs. 95,100 to seven families, whose houses were completely damaged by the recent natural calamities.

Rs 5,200 was given to 36 families who had their pucca house partially damaged and Rs 3,200 was given to 7,204 families each whose kutcha houses were damaged partially by the recent flood in the district.

Also, the minister distributed rupees one thousand each to 1,914 students.

The minister claimed that almost eighty percent area of Morigaon constituency was saved from affecting by the recent flood due to the 14 km river dyke from Jagiroad to Bhuragaon along the river Brahmaputra.

Highlighting on the beginning of the door to door survey to re-examine the eligibility criteria of the beneficiaries, minister Hazarika said that the Government of Assam has decided to increase the numbers of beneficiaries from 20 lakhs to 25 lakhs in the days to come.

Minister Pijush Hazarika distributed the cheque to the beneficiaries in the presence of MLA Ramakanta Deuri and Aminul Islam and deputy commissioner Prakash Ranjan Gharphalia.