Pijush Hazarika Reviews Embankment Projects, Prioritises Economic Advancement

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
Pijush Hazarika water resource Minister Review meeting with Water Resources Department official at Janata Bhawan in Guwahati on 04-08-23. Pix by UB Photos
HT Bureau

 

GUWAHATI, Aug 4: Assam’s water resource minister, Pijush Hazarika, presided over a comprehensive review meeting of the Water Resources Department at Janata Bhawan on Friday, where he diligently assessed the progress of ongoing projects. The focal points of the meeting were the allocation of funds for constructing embankments through various schemes and the implementation of sustainable measures planned for the current year.

During the meeting, significant emphasis was laid on the widening of embankments to bolster their effectiveness. Notably, embankments that had experienced water levels surpassing their height in the past two years will be further elevated, enhancing their protective capabilities. Minister Pijush Hazarika underscored the vital role played by embankments in both safeguarding regions and driving socio-economic progress.

Drawing attention to the successful embankment projects, minister Hazarika highlighted the Laharighat project, which facilitated farming for vast areas of Morigaon district and successfully mitigated flood concerns. Additionally, he cited the nine-kilometer embankment in Majuli, which significantly bolstered agricultural activities in the region.

Minister Pijush Hazarika further urged the Water Resources Department to prioritise economic advancement while proposing embankment and sluice gate projects. To ensure the successful execution of these projects, he directed the chief engineer and other department engineers to formulate precise cost estimates and meticulously implement them with a focus on quality and scientific precision.

This approach aims to ensure that the embankments have a profound and positive socio-economic impact on the neighboring regions, further propelling the overall development of the state, the minister said.

 

