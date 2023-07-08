Pijush Hazarika Reviews River Erosion Measures In Lakhimpur

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, July 7: The Singara River, which had been causing erosion in Naoboicha, Lakhimpur district, has been effectively contained, thanks to the proactive measures undertaken by the Water Resources Department under the guidance of chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, stated Assam water resource minister Pijush Hazarika on Saturday.

During his visit to the area, minister Hazarika personally reviewed the progress and management of the project. He expressed satisfaction with the efforts taken to address the erosion issue and commended the Water Resources Department for their diligent work.

Furthermore, minister Hazarika has instructed the Water Resources Department to prioritise the embankment repairs of the Panchayat and Rural Development Department at Punijan, Naoboicha. This directive underscores the government’s commitment to ensuring the safety and protection of the affected areas.

In addition to addressing the Singara River erosion, minister Hazarika conducted an inspection of the recently constructed and repaired embankment in the Ghilamara area of Lakhimpur district. The purpose of this crucial measure is to mitigate the risks of floods and erosion caused by the Changkora River.

During his visit, minister Hazarika also directed the officials to install two sluice gates along the embankment. This strategic move aims to enhance the flood management capabilities in the area and explore potential solutions to alter the course of the river.

The diligent efforts of the Water Resources Department signify the government’s commitment to mitigating erosion and flood-related challenges in the region, said minister Pijush Hazarika.