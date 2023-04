HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, APRIL 2: An active cadre of the banned outfit Peoples Liberation Army (PLA) group was apprehended by Assam Rifles at New Bazar Bus stand of Churachandpur District on Friday.

Based on specific input, the troops of Assam Rifles launched an operation which led to the apprehension of the cadre.

The apprehended cadre was handed over to Churachandpur Police Station for further investigation.