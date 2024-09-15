29 C
Assam Rifles apprehend 3 PLA cadres in Manipur operation

GUWAHATI, Sept 15: In a significant counter-insurgency operation, the Assam Rifles successfully apprehended three cadres of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) near the Indo-Myanmar Border (IMB) in Manipur’s Tengnoupal District, a press release said on Sunday.

As per reports, the operation was based on specific intelligence inputs regarding insurgent movement along the border.

The Assam Rifles on the micro-blogging platform X stated that the operation was conducted in the general area of Border Pillar (BP) 86.

“ASSAM RIFLES APPREHENDS THREE PLA CADRES IN MANIPUR: AssamRifles, based on a specific intelligence regarding the move of Insurgents along the Indo-Myamar Border (IMB), launched an operation on 12 Sep 24, in the general area BP 86 in Tengnoupal District”, it stated.

Subsequently, the troops acted swiftly, closing in on the insurgents and cutting off all escape routes, leading to the successful capture of the three PLA cadres.

The apprehended cadres were handed over to the Pallel Police Station on September 13 for further legal proceedings, and an FIR was lodged.

“The team closed swiftly and cut off escape, leading to apprehension of three PLA cadres. The cadres were further handed over to Pallel Police station for further legal proceedings on 13 Sept 2024 and FIR lodged”, the Assam Rifles added.

