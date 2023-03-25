Plant genetic resources conservation awareness held in the village of Japrajan, Bokajan

HT Bureau

DIPHU, March 24: An awareness programme on Plant Genetic Resources Conservation was held on March 20 in the village of Japrajan, Bokajan block in Karbi Anglong. The programme was organised by Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) National Bureau of Plant Genetic Resources, New Delhi and Donsuri Agri Farming Cooperative Society, Sarihajan and Regional Agriculture Research Station (RARS), Diphu.

The programme was attended by Dr Malik, NBPGR, Dr OP Dhariwal, NBPGR, Dr Boyamoi Singh RARS, Diphu and farmers.