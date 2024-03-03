PM Modi set to visit Kaziranga, jeep and safari to remain closed in Kohora range

HT Digital,

Kaziranga, March 3: In light of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s proposed visit to Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve, the Kohora range Jeep Safari will be closed from March 7 to 9 (Forenoon).

- Advertisement -

Nevertheless, the Jeep Safari and Elephant Ride in other ranges will continue as usual, as per the park authorities’ notification.

It is noteworthy that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is preparing for his first visit to the UNESCO world heritage site, Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve, on March 8, 2024. The Prime Minister is scheduled to arrive in Kaziranga on the evening of March 8 and will spend the night at the Police Guest House.

On March 9, he will explore the Kohora Range in the National Park. This inaugural visit has already sparked excitement among the state government and the forest department.

Previously, several senior officials, including Forest Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary, Chief Secretary Paban Borthakur, Director General of Police GP Singh, Special Director General of Police Harmeet Singh, Principal Chief Conservator of Forest MK Yadav, visited potential sites for the Prime Minister’s Kaziranga visit last Tuesday.

- Advertisement -

State Forest Minister, Chandra Mohan Patowary, informed the media, “The prime minister will arrive at Kaziranga on March 8 and visit the park on March 9. We’ve arranged a jeep safari and an elephant safari for him inside the park. We held a meeting with the Kaziranga forest department to discuss security concerns and finalize all necessary preparations in line with the protocols.”

The forest minister also stated that the Prime Minister’s visit to Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve will enhance the World Heritage Site’s global significance. After his one-day Kaziranga National Park visit, the Prime Minister will proceed to Arunachal Pradesh, as per the state forest minister.