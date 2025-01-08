Police bust trafficking racket in upper Assam

TINSUKIA, Jan 7: Nine people were arrested and two children rescued as a human trafficking racket was busted in upper Assam, police said on Tuesday.

The children were rescued from Naharlagun in neighbouring Arunachal Pradesh where the traffickers had sold them, they said.

- Advertisement -

The operation that led to unearthing the racket was led by Deputy Superintendent of Police of Tinsukia Nishita Jagtap and sub-inspector Riyaz Ali.

The gang would lure poor couples in the tea garden areas with money and take away their children who were later sold in other states, a police officer said.

The two rescued children were sold for Rs 2 lakh, he said.

Police suspect that the gang has been involved in more such cases and interrogation of the accused could lead to more rescues. (PTI)