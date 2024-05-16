Police collecting information on Christian community’s safety issue

HT Bureau

DIPHU, May 15: The office of the superintendent of police, Karbi Anglong stated that the police have been collecting information after a memorandum submitted by the Assam Catholic Educational Trust regarding the safety of Christian institutions and personnel.

The Assam Police Headquarters has issued instructions to all SPs to collect information from all Christian Institutions to ensure safety and security.

It is also a follow-up action of the directions of the Government of Assam based on a complaint petition submitted by the United Christian Forum (UCF), Golaghat to the chief minister of Assam on February 19 regarding grievances of the Christian Community against the recent threats and attacks on Christian schools.

The interpretation of the issue has been passed to various print/visual media houses by some persons. Assam Police stated in a press release.