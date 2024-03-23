27 C
Police seize heroin worth 294.64 grams, arrest one in Khatkhati

DIPHU, March 23: In a significant breakthrough, Khatkhati Police, in collaboration with 20 Bn. CRPF personnel, intercepted a Toyota Urban Cruiser car bearing registration number NL 07 CB 0290 at the Khatkhati Janakpukhuri Tri-junction on March 22nd.

Acting on secret information regarding drug transportation from Dimapur towards Khatkhati, a special naka was laid at the location around 11:30 am.

During the meticulous search operation, conducted in the presence of independent witnesses and SDPO Bokajan, law enforcement officials discovered 26 soap cases filled with brown powder suspected to be heroin.

The contraband, meticulously packed in white transparent polythene packets, weighed a total of 294.64 grams.

The driver and carrier of the illicit substance, identified as Ghookavi Chisi, son of Ghonito Chisi and resident of H/No 23 Nuiland, Nikikhe Dimapur, was promptly apprehended at the scene. Legal action has been initiated against him.

This successful operation underscores the unwavering commitment of Khatkhati Police and CRPF personnel in combating the menace of drug trafficking in the region.

The seizure of such a significant quantity of heroin is a major blow to illicit drug networks operating in the area.

Authorities have vowed to continue their efforts to dismantle drug trafficking networks and maintain law and order in the region. The arrest of the suspect and seizure of the contraband serve as a stern warning to those involved in such illegal activities.

An investigation into the matter is ongoing to ascertain further details and potential connections to larger drug syndicates.

