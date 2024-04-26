Popular Youtuber Ankur Raj Sarmah dies in road accident

HT Correspondent

SIVASAGAR, April 25: Ankur Raj Sarmah, popular Youtuber, actor and a BJP booth president died in an accident in Sivasagar.

According to sources, the incident took place when the two-wheeler, which the 27-year-old youth had been riding, hit a TATA mini-truck vehicle parked on the wrong side near an NRL fuel station. Soon tafter the accident, people rushed him to the Sampretee Nursing Home nearby, which refused to admit him on the pretext of lack of emergency ward. He was then taken to the Sivasagar Civil Hospital at Jaysagar, where doctors declared him dead.

His death is being mourned by BJP Nafar Mandal, Brihattar Sivasagar Press Club, Purana Amolapatty Naamghar Samaj and several other organizations. The victim leaves behind his mother.

Locals alleged that wrong parking, dumping of building materials and displaying of goods and materials for sale on roads and footpaths illegally has led to several serious road accidents and loss of innocent lives.