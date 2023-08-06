Post Harvest Machineries Training programme held

HT Bureau
DIPHU, Aug 5: The Department of Agriculture, Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) has held “Post Harvest Machineries Training Programme” for farmers.
The programme was held at Balipathar under Bokajan Agriculture Development Officer (ADO) circle.
The programme was attended by ADO, Bakalia, Rukheshwar Timung; Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojona, technical executive, Rupmalin Kropi; resource person, research technician of International Rice Research Institute, Mirlong Bey and ADO of Bokajan, Hunmili Terongpi.