PPMMS Members Take Stock Of Hojai, Lanka Unit

Assam
Updated:
By The Hills Times
HT Correspondent

HOJAI, April 1: In order to take stock of working of Hojai and Lanka unit of Purbottar Pradeshiya Marwari Mahila Samellan the provisional president Namita Jalan and secretary Anurekha Bakliwal visited Hojai on Friday evening. Both Jalan and Bakliwal interacted with the members of both Lanka and Hojai unit here and encouraged them to continuously work for the upliftment of the society.

They highlighted the initiatives taken in this regard by the central unit. Duo also created awareness about government schemes like Sukanya Samridhi Yojana and its benefits. At the very outset, the members of both the Hojai and Lanka unit warmly welcomed them and presented saplings of Tulsi plant, after that both secretary namely Priyanka Sarawagi, Hojai unit and Ruchi Agarwal, Lanka unit presented the report of their unit respectively.

