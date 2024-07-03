26 C
Pratiksha NGO promotes regional artisans

HT Correspondent

NAGAON, July 2: Pratiksha, a leading NGO from Nagaon, organised a Gandhi Shilpa Bazar at Vintage Grand in Cherrapunjee, Meghalaya, on Monday. The event was sponsored by the Office of Development Commissioner, Ministry of Textiles, government of India.

The event was inaugurated by HM Kynta, representative of the village headman of Sohra, in the presence of Rima Sonar, AD, HSC, Shillong.

The vibrant Shilpa Bazar brought together over 50 skilled artisans from various crafts across North East India, showcasing the rich and diverse cultural heritage of the region. The display included traditional handloom textiles, jute, embroidery, and intricate cane and bamboo products. The event provided a unique platform for artisans to display and sell their handcrafted goods.

While addressing the inaugural session, HM Kynta expressed pride in hosting such a significant event in Cherrapunjee. She emphasised the importance of preserving and promoting the traditional crafts of North East India. She appreciated the artisans for their exceptional craftsmanship and dedication to their work, according to a press note. The Gandhi Shilpa Bazar not only aimed to celebrate the artistic talents of the region but also to provide an opportunity for local artisans to connect with a wider audience and enhance their livelihoods.

During the event, visitors were fortunate to witness live demonstrations and interact directly with the artisans, the press note further asserted.

