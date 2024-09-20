Pregnant woman dies due to alleged medical negligence

HT Correspondent

MARGHERITA, Sept 19: Tension prevails in Margherita sub-division after a pregnant woman died due to the irresponsible and grossly negligent actions of Dr Selix Alam at Margherita FRU Civil Hospital on Tuesday night.

According to Sahadat Ali, the husband of the deceased woman, Rabiya Khatun, a resident of Hill View Balukhad Ward No 2, Margherita, was admitted on September 17 around 11:30 am at Margherita FRU Civil Hospital under the supervision of Dr Selix Alam, a gynaecologist at the hospital. However, Dr Selix Alam advised them to take the patient immediately to Cherish Hospital and Diagnostic Centre, Margherita, as the patient was in critical condition.

Sahadat Ali stated that they waited for many hours at Cherish Hospital and Diagnostic Centre, Margherita, but Dr Selix Alam did not come. Seeing the critical condition of the patient, Dr Abdul Halim, proprietor of Cherish Hospital, referred her to Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH), Dibrugarh. Unfortunately, the patient died on the way. Sahadat Ali has requested the concerned department to cancel the medical licence of Dr Selix Alam and arrest him so that no more patients die due to such negligence.

Mohammed Toufik Khan, a noted social worker of Margherita, said it is very unfortunate that both the mother and the infant died in the womb. He condemned the irresponsible actions of Dr Selix Alam, which led to the loss of two lives. He has requested the Tinsukia district commissioner, Margherita Sub-Divisional Administration (Civil), Margherita sub-divisional police officer, and the joint director of the Health Department, Tinsukia, to conduct an impartial inquiry into the incident. A memorandum was submitted to the Tinsukia district commissioner through the Margherita Sub-Divisional Administration (Civil).