27 C
Guwahati
Friday, September 20, 2024
type here...

Pregnant woman dies due to alleged medical negligence

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent

MARGHERITA, Sept 19: Tension prevails in Margherita sub-division after a pregnant woman died due to the irresponsible and grossly negligent actions of Dr Selix Alam at Margherita FRU Civil Hospital on Tuesday night.

- Advertisement -

According to Sahadat Ali, the husband of the deceased woman, Rabiya Khatun, a resident of Hill View Balukhad Ward No 2, Margherita, was admitted on September 17 around 11:30 am at Margherita FRU Civil Hospital under the supervision of Dr Selix Alam, a gynaecologist at the hospital. However, Dr Selix Alam advised them to take the patient immediately to Cherish Hospital and Diagnostic Centre, Margherita, as the patient was in critical condition.

Sahadat Ali stated that they waited for many hours at Cherish Hospital and Diagnostic Centre, Margherita, but Dr Selix Alam did not come. Seeing the critical condition of the patient, Dr Abdul Halim, proprietor of Cherish Hospital, referred her to Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH), Dibrugarh. Unfortunately, the patient died on the way. Sahadat Ali has requested the concerned department to cancel the medical licence of Dr Selix Alam and arrest him so that no more patients die due to such negligence.

Mohammed Toufik Khan, a noted social worker of Margherita, said it is very unfortunate that both the mother and the infant died in the womb. He condemned the irresponsible actions of Dr Selix Alam, which led to the loss of two lives. He has requested the Tinsukia district commissioner, Margherita Sub-Divisional Administration (Civil), Margherita sub-divisional police officer, and the joint director of the Health Department, Tinsukia, to conduct an impartial inquiry into the incident. A memorandum was submitted to the Tinsukia district commissioner through the Margherita Sub-Divisional Administration (Civil).

8 Lesser-Known Destinations To Visit In Northeast India
8 Lesser-Known Destinations To Visit In Northeast India
Top 10 Fastest Birds In The World
Top 10 Fastest Birds In The World
How To Drink Alcohol To Minimize It’s Side Effects
How To Drink Alcohol To Minimize It’s Side Effects
Secret Waterfalls In Northeast India
Secret Waterfalls In Northeast India
Top 7 Places To Visit Near Assam For Coming Long Weekend
Top 7 Places To Visit Near Assam For Coming Long Weekend
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Agatha All Along’ became a reality because of Kathryn Hahn, says...

The Hills Times -
8 Lesser-Known Destinations To Visit In Northeast India Top 10 Fastest Birds In The World How To Drink Alcohol To Minimize It’s Side Effects Secret Waterfalls In Northeast India Top 7 Places To Visit Near Assam For Coming Long Weekend