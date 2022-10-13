President Murmu On 2-Day Visit To Assam From Today

GUWAHATI, Oct 12: President Droupadi Murmu will arrive in Guwahati on Thursday on her maiden trip to Assam after becoming the President of India, where she will roll out a host of projects like 100 model schools in tea gardens and a medical college.

Murmu will reach the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport from Agartala on Thursday to commence her two-day visit, according to an official release.

On the first day, the President will virtually inaugurate and lay the foundations stones for various central and state projects from the Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati.

These include the supercomputer facility, ‘Param Kamrupa’, and the laboratory for the design and development of high-power microwave components at the IIT Guwahati.

Murmu will also inaugurate the Dhubri Medical College and Hospital, and lay the foundation stone for the zonal institutes of the National Institute of Virology at Dibrugarh as well as Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh.

In the evening, she will attend a civic reception and cultural programme that will be hosted in her honour at the Assam Administrative Staff College.

On Friday, the President will take part in various programmes to initiate several projects through virtual mode only.

She will launch model anganwadi centres with modern facilities and the Mission Saubhagya, besides inaugurating the rail-fed petroleum storage depot of the Indian Oil Corporation at Moinarbond in Silchar.

Murmu will also lay the foundation stones for 100 model secondary schools in the tea garden areas of Assam. Two highway projects and a modern cargo-cum-coaching terminal at Aghtori, Guwahati, will also be kick-started by her.

The President will also flag off a train from Guwahati to Lumding, up to Shokhuvi in Nagaland and Mendipathar in Meghalaya, the release added. (PTI)