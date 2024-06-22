Protest against land requisition at Maskara Tea Estate

HT Correspondent

DEMOW, June 21: Under the patronage of the All Tea Tribes Students Association (ATTSA), Demow branch in association with Rajmai sub-branch, labourers, and employees of Maskara Tea Estate, a protest program was held in front of the Demow Revenue Circle Office on Friday. They strongly opposed the land requisition and eviction of land from Maskara Tea Estate. Despite a road leading to Sivasagar Medical College, the protesters expressed serious concerns over the land acquisition from Maskara Tea Estate and plans for constructing another road.

The protesters shouted slogans against the state government and BJP, declaring that the land of Maskara Tea Estate would not be given up. Later, the ATTSA, Demow branch, submitted a memorandum to the Demow circle officer. In the memorandum, they demanded the halt of land acquisition from Maskara Tea Estate and the cessation of eviction from the tea estate. Additionally, they urged for reservation of appointment seats for educated unemployed youths from Sivasagar district for Sivasagar Medical College.

The labourers of Maskara Tea Estate also submitted a memorandum to the district commissioner of Sivasagar district through the Demow circle officer on Friday.