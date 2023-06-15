Protests Erupt Against Price Hike & Introduction Of Electric Smart Meter

HT Correspondent

TEZPUR, June 14: The Sonitpur district committee of the Aam Aadmi Party and the Congress party staged a strong protest on Tuesday at various locations, including the ASEB office in Tezpur town, in response to the price hike of essential goods and the alleged introduction of prepaid smart meters by the Assam government’s electricity department.

Protestors expressed their discontent by chanting slogans against the government’s policies, accusing them of negatively impacting the public. They vehemently condemned the government for failing to control the rising prices of daily necessities and demanded an immediate halt to the introduction of prepaid smart meters, which they claimed adversely affects all sections of society.

The demonstrators criticised the government, citing the Prime Minister’s campaign promises during the 2014 general elections to provide electricity at subsidized rates to citizens. They argued that the government’s current actions, such as increasing electricity bills and introducing prepaid smart meters through a Gujarat-based company, contradict those commitments. They accused the BJP government of working against the interests of the common public through various anti-public schemes.

A memorandum was submitted to the electricity department, urging a reduction in electricity bills. The protesters creatively staged a symbolic funeral procession, carrying representations of air conditioners, fans, coolers, and other items, to draw the government’s attention to their grievances.