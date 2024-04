DIPHU: The State government has declared a public holiday on April 26 on account of the second phase of voting for the General Election to Lok Sabha, 2024 within the jurisdiction of West Karbi Anglong under 6-Diphu (ST) Parliamentary Constituency. All state government and non-government offices, urban local bodies, educational institutions, business and commercial establishments including banks, tea gardens, and industries etc will remain closed that day i.e. April 26 (Friday).

