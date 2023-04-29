Public meeting on property tax calculation held

HT Correspondent

MORIGAON, April 28: A public meeting on property tax calculation was organised by Morigaon Municipal Board at Pobitora Hut on Friday. The meeting was called by the chairman of MMB Jugesh Tamuly. The meeting presented a programme through projector to the public regarding property tax calculation in presence of the chairman of P&TD as well as the MLA of Morigaon Ramakanta Deuri, deputy commissioner Devashis Sarma and the president of MDJA Birinchi Kr Sarma.

In the meeting, ADC Garga Mohan Das presented the calculation of Annual Rental Value (ARV) Tax which is calculated in -5 percent, Holding Tax -2.5 percent, Light Tax -0, Urban Tax -0, Sanitary Tax-0 and other tax -0 percent and residential 50 percent, commercial 40 percent and depreciation 1 percent every year.

It was seen that the present chairman of the Municipal Board has taken an initiative of tax calculation as instructed by the state government. It is known that the tax calculation process of Morigaon town has not been done for almost 25 years properly which is moved to implement properly at 11 wards in the town.

