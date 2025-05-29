26.9 C
Rajdhani Express stoppage at Diphu reinstated following MP’s petition

HT Bureau
DIPHU, May 27: In a major relief for commuters, the Rajdhani Express train stoppage at Diphu has been officially reinstated, bringing widespread joy to the residents of Karbi Anglong, West Karbi Anglong, and Dima Hasao districts.

The development follows a formal petition submitted by Diphu MP Amarsing Tisso to Union Minister of Railways, Ashwini Vaishnaw, on July 30, 2023. In his appeal, MP Tisso highlighted the strategic importance of Diphu as the headquarters of the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council and the pressing need for better rail connectivity to the national capital, Delhi.

Announcing the reinstatement on his official Facebook page, the MP wrote:

“An exciting development brings immense joy to the residents of Karbi Anglong, West Karbi Anglong, and Dima Hasao districts: the #RajdhaniExpress stoppage at Diphu has been reinstated. This achievement is a direct result of the Government of India’s responsiveness to the needs of its people, as I had advocated for this convenience to facilitate timely travel to various destinations. I would like to extend my sincere appreciation to the Hon’ble Union Minister of Railways, Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw ji, for his prompt action in addressing this request.”

The reinstatement is expected to significantly benefit travelers from the hill districts by providing direct and timely access to the capital and other major cities.

It may be noted that MP Amarsing Tisso had earlier faced criticism from various quarters for not being able to secure the stoppage. However, this recent success has been seen as a vindication of his efforts to improve regional connectivity and address public concerns.

