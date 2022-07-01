Rangia College to kick start collaboration projects with SITA

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, June 30: On Thursday, State Innovation and Transformation Aayog (SITA) vice-chairman Ramen Deka handed the first instalment demand draft to the principal of Rangia College Dr Brajendra Saikia to implement its project viz., ‘Ex-Situ Cultivation of Medicinal Plants & Conservation of Rare & Endangered Plants- Setting Up Herbal Garden’ at a ceremonial function held at the conference hall of Rangia College, Rangia. The first instalment amounts to Rs 7,46,800 which is forty percent of its total project fund for the year. Addressing the gathering, vice-chairman Ramen Deka is hopeful that through the project, the people may know the usefulness of herbal plants and also aware the common people on setting up herbal gardens for income generation and for research works.

The programme was attended by Bhabendra Nath Deka, president, Rangia College Governing Body; Dr Sanjay Kumar Talukdar, member, SITA; GG Das, advisor (F&A) SITA; Taranga Kumar Bhattacharjee, RA amongst other officials.

With logistic support from SITA, Rangia College, Rangia will implement the project ‘Ex-Situ Cultivation Of Medicinal Plants & Conservation Of Rare & Endangered Plants-Setting Up Herbal Garden’ will aim to aware the common people for income generation by establishing herbal garden, encourage farmers & researchers, etc., for Patent Right, accelerate Research & Development sector by involving various R & D Institutions, etc., of the subject concerned and to establish herbal garden in the college campus. It needs to be mentioned that the MoA was signed on May 5 last between SITA & Rangia College to take up this project.