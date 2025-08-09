KMB promotes clean drinking water and sustainability

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, Aug 8: In a significant step to promote eco-friendly practices and raise awareness on the importance of clean drinking water, Kokrajhar Municipal Board Chairperson Pratibha Brahma distributed bamboo-insulated water bottles to students of DN Himatsingka High School in Ward No 3, Kokrajhar, on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, Brahma said the initiative aims to instil healthy habits among students while encouraging the use of sustainable alternatives to plastic.

The bamboo bottles, she added, serve as a reminder of the need to protect both personal health and the environment. The programme forms part of the Board’s ongoing “Clean and Green Kokrajhar” campaign, which focuses on waste management, water safety and environmental conservation.