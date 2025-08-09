Assam Cabinet approves ‘Year of Books’ initiative, boosts age limit

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, August 7: The Assam Cabinet, in a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday, approved a series of key decisions, according to an official statement.

The Cabinet decided to increase the upper age limit for promotion of Anganwadi Helpers to Anganwadi Workers from 45 years to 50 years, aimed at enhancing opportunities for service tenure extension and better working conditions.

In a major cultural push, 2025 will be celebrated as the ‘Year of Books’.

Under the initiative, financial support of ₹25,000 will be provided to 1,000 young writers engaged in creative, scientific and academic writing.

The Assam Prakashan Parishad will receive funds to organise Granth Melas, with ₹5 lakh allocated for each district and ₹2.5 lakh for each co-district headquarters.

All official gifts at government functions will be in the form of books, and Assam government employees will receive a one-time grant of ₹1,000 for book purchases.

The government will also publish a book on the life and works of Late Dr Bhupen Hazarika for distribution to eminent personalities and institutions within the state and across the country.

The Cabinet also approved an increase in the monthly ration allowance for the Assam Forest Protection Force and Wildlife Wing frontline staff from ₹2,000 to ₹2,500.

For infrastructure development, the revised estimate for constructing six District Science Centres cum Planetariums at Majuli, Diphu, Kaliabar, Silchar, Amingaon and Bongaigaon was sanctioned at an estimated cost of ₹178.129 crore.

The Cabinet further decided to complete the reorganisation of the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) with 23 development blocks, including the creation of a new Gobardhana Development Block, where only gazetted posts will be created by the state government, while non-gazetted posts will be provided by the BTC.

The one-time infrastructure cost will be borne by the state.

To encourage private investment and job creation, the Cabinet approved customised incentives under the Industrial and Investment Policy of Assam, 2019, for projects by Valley Strong Cements (₹480 crore, 250 jobs), Star Cement North East Ltd (₹650 crore, 200 jobs), Maxim Infrastructure and Real Estate Pvt Ltd – Unit II (₹130 crore, 200 jobs), and Varun Beverages Ltd (₹583 crore, 200 jobs), with a combined proposed investment of around ₹1,843 crore and an estimated 850 direct jobs.