Guwahati
Monday, March 20, 2023
Ranoj Pegu To Initiate 2 Bills At Assam Assembly Today

The two bills which relate to the education department will be introduced to the house on the seventh day of the Assam Legislative Assembly budget session.

Assam
Updated:
By The Hills Times
HT Digital

GUWAHATI, March 20: Two bills will be introduced at the Assam Legislative Assembly by Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu on Monday.

The two bills which relate to the education department will be introduced to the house on the seventh day of the Assam Legislative Assembly budget session. In view of a question-answer session at the assembly, a discussion on the budget will be scheduled.

The two bills that will be introduced at the assembly are the Assam Elementary and Secondary School Teachers Bill-2023 and the Assam College Employees (Provincialization Amendment) Bill-2023 respectively.

Earlier on March 16, Assam Finance Minister Ajanta Neog presented the state budget for the fiscal year 2023-24 at the assembly. Neog stated that the budget has encircled every socio-economic aspect focusing on the overall welfare of the people as well with special emphasis being given to women.

